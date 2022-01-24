UP Assembly Elections 2022: SP urge EC to ban the opinion polls that are being aired on some news portals

SP request EC to ban the opinion polls being aired on some news channels. The SP claimed that airing of the polls is a violation of the model code of conduct and they can misguide the voters and influence the election. SP’s chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said, “SP’s UP unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel has written a letter to the chief election commissioner stating that the voting for the final phase of the seven-phase UP election will be held on March 7, while counting of votes will be held on March 10. However, some news channels are showing opinion polls, which violates the model code of poll conduct, misguides the voters, and also influences the poll."



Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.