UP Assembly Elections 2022: Swami Prasad Maurya's daughter to continue working as the BJP, MP even after father's quit

Former BJP leader Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and joined SP ahead of UP assembly polls, but his daughter Sanghmitra Maurya revealed that she will continue working for BJP. Restating her commitment towards BJP's ideology, she claimed that there was no issue in family members working for different parties. Sanghmitra Maurya was elected from Badaun in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi's labour minister Swami Prasad Maurya quit BJP and join Samajwadi Party. He was the main leader for UP assembly polls as he was having huge OBC voters besides him. Maurya while quitting also said that 15 other MLA's could do the same to BJP. And now his supporter also Mukesh Verma also left the party.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.