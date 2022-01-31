UP Assembly Elections 2022: "These people are a threat to women security" says Yogi referring to SP leaders

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath taking a jibe at oppositions said "These people (leaders of the Samajwadi Party) are a threat to women security. They exploit farmers, play with the future of the youth, and orchestrate riots. They are 'Sawajwadi' by name, 'parvarwadi' by the thought process, and 'dangawadi' by profession."

He also said "No recruitment scan happened in Uttar Pradesh in the last 5 years. Five lakh youths were provided jobs but no one say that anyone demanded a bribe for these jobs."

In the virtual rally he also said "Before 2017, the law and order situation was a challenge in the Assembly constituencies voting in the first and second phases of Assembly elections. Now, there is a good environment of safety and security in these areas. Girls are safe."

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India announced the voting dates for the Assembly polls of Uttar Pradesh. The UP will hold elections in 7 phases to elect 403 members of the Legislative Assembly in the state. The seven-phase election in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.