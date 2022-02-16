UP Assembly Elections 2022: "Under SP's rule Katte (pistols) bante they Katte chalte they" says Rajnath Singh

Launching his attack on Samajwadi Party, BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said, 'Under SP's rule "Katte (pistols) bante they Katte chalte they"...but under BJP, Brahmos missile will be made...Not only 'Goli (gunshot) but Gola will also be manufactured in UP"

Earlier the leader in UP said his party will bring 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' in UP if the BJP comes into power in the state, "After BJP came to power 'Vikas Yoga Aasan' is prevalent in UP...Jab Hoga Kanoon ka Shaasan Tab Karega Vikas Yoga Asana...Law & order so better than 83/84 of Yoga Aasans being done by development...We left 'Sirsasana' for Opposition" he said.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections has been done successfully the district recorded a 59.87% turnout in votes. The first phase of polls covered 58 assembly constituencies across 11 districts of the state. These districts include Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Mathura.

Also, the state held its second phase of polling on 14th Feb. The second phase covered nine districts which are Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. BJP and SP are the main competitors in the polls.