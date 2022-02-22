UP Assembly Elections 2022: We do politics for building society and the country: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at a rally in Ballia UP said, "We do politics not just for forming governments but we do politics for building society and the country that's why we are not reluctant in taking tough decisions."

Earlier, Rajnath Singh in Colonelganj, Gonda addressing the rally said, "Poll analysts and survey agencies have stated that in the first two phases, BJP is getting more or less the same number of seats it won in the last Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.