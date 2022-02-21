UP Assembly Elections 2022: Yogi is now Bulldozer wale Baba says Akhilesh Yadav

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav at a rally in Hardoi slammed Yogi over Bulldozer's comment, he said "He (CM Yogi Adityanath) changed the names of everything. Now he is Bulldozer wale Baba. It's a clear fight between public and BJP and we are standing with the public."

Earlier, UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a rally in Mainpuri said, "We will use bulldozers after 10th March (election results day) for all those who were hiding for last 4.5 years but have come out during the elections."

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has completed its three phases of elections which the first phase covered, Shamli, Meerut, Hapur, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Aligarh, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Mathura. The second phase covered Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Badaun, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Sambhal, and Shahjahanpur. And the third phase covered Hathras, Firozabad, Etah, Kasganj, Mainpuri, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Etawah, Auraiya, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Jalaun, Jhansi, Lalitpur, Hamirpur, and Mahoba. However, the remaining 4 phases of elections will be held on 23, 27, and March 3 and 7.



