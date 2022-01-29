UP Assembly polls: Amit Shah assures sugarcane farmers of compensation for delayed payment of their produce

Supporting the interests of sugarcane farmers in the state, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the party will take action if payment for sugarcane produce gets delayed.

"Some farmers told me that sugarcane payment gets delayed. We have decided that in the manifesto of the BJP, we are going to announce that the interest for the delay will be recovered from that mill, and sugarcane produced along with interest will be paid to the farmers," Shah said while addressing an effective voter interaction program in Muzaffarnagar.

Slamming the role of Opposition for not supporting this stratum of farmers, the former BJP chief said, "In sugarcane industry, about Rs 1 lakh 48 thousand crore cane payment has been made by the BJP government. Earlier, 21 sugar mills in Uttar Pradesh were closed during the rule of the Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party. Whereas in our time not a single sugar mill was closed."

"SP-BSP government in Uttar Pradesh lasted for about 10 years. What did they do for the farmers? PM Modi ji has done work of sending more than Rs 2 crore to the accounts of farmers in Uttar Pradesh at the rate of Rs 6 thousand per year," he said.

Thanking the people of Muzaffarnagar for supporting the BJP previously, Shah said, "It is Muzaffarnagar that has laid the foundation of BJP's massive victory in Uttar Pradesh in 2014, 2017, and 2019. It is from here that a wave rises which goes up to Kashi and clears the dust of our adversaries."

"When I became BJP in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, there were riots here in the very beginning. At that time, the accused had become victims and those who were victims were made accused. I have not forgotten the pain of those riots," he said.

Shah expressed confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerging victorious in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls for its 403-member assembly in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor