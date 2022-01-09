UP Assembly polls: No doubt BJP forming govt again with thumping majority, says Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday exuded confidence of returning to power with a thumping majority after the Election Commission announced the schedule for five state assembly elections.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh has been progressing on the path of development in the last five years. We welcome the festival of democracy in New India's Naya Uttar Pradesh. The BJP will be successful in forming in the government again with a thumping majority when results for Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are announced on March 10. There should be no doubt about it," Adityanath told ANI.

"In the last five years, the double engine government of Uttar Pradesh has worked for the holistic development of the state. People will give their blessings to the BJP in the elections. But yes we need to be alert and careful against the COVID pandemic and follow the protocols," he added.

The Election Commission on Saturday announced poll dates for five states with Uttar Pradesh going for a seven-phase assembly election from February 10, Manipur to go for two-phase election from February 27 and Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand to face elections on February 14.

The counting of votes in all states will take place on March 10.

In the wake of the COVID-19 surge, the Commission directed that no physical political rallies and roadshows will be allowed till January 15, however, further rallies and election campaign meetings will be allowed only in earmarked places and with prior permissions of district administration.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

