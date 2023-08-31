UP BJP leader buys land on moon for his son

Bareilly (UP), Aug 31 Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Om Sagar, who's also a property dealer, has purchased one acre of land on the moon after the landing of Chandrayaan-3.

Sagar has purchased the land in the name of his son Namaya Sagar ‘who looks like the moon’.

He has purchased the land near the Lake of Dreams.

Sagar said he bought the land through the 'Luna Society International' which is based out of New York.

“The land on moon is my gift to my son,” he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor