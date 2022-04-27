UP CM orders physical verification of Madrasas

Lucknow, April 27 The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will undertake a physical verification of infrastructural facilities in madrasas in Uttar Pradesh.

Under the Modern Madrasa Scheme, instructions have been given for the investigation of the physical infrastructure facilities of madrasas in the state.

A circular issued by the Uttar Pradesh (UP) Sub Secretary, Shakeel Ahmad Siddiqui, directed the formation of a committee for the examination of physical infrastructure facilities of madrasas in the state.

According to a government circular, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Block Education Officer, and Block Development Officer will investigate through district magistrate. The committee has to send the investigation reports on the physical examination of buildings, land, rent demands, teachers, students etc regarding the Madrasas in the state by May 15.

There are more than 7,000 madrasas attached to the Madrasa Modernization Scheme in Uttar Pradesh. It is also important to mention that earlier, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to conduct training for Madrasa teachers to make them more adept in online mode of teaching.

The Government of India's Department of School Education and Literacy is implementing the Umbrella Scheme for Providing Quality Education to Madrasas/Minorities (SPEMM), which is made up of two schemes; the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM) and the Infrastructure Development of Minority Institutes (IDMI). The programme is being executed on a national scale.

According to the Department of School Education and Literacy, the Scheme for Providing Quality Education in Madrasas (SPQEM) seeks to bring about qualitative improvement in Madrasas to allow Muslim children to attain standards of the National education system in formal education subjects.

