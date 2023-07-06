UP: CM Yogi distributes educational kits to children rescued from beggary under Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6 : Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed certificates and educational kits to children rescued from beggary under 'Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana' and Smile Project.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that begging is dangerous for the future of children and that his government is constantly taking action against gangs that force kids to beg by crippling them.

Distributing certificates and educational kits to children rescued from beggary under 'Mukhya Mantri Bal Seva Yojana' (General) and Smile Project, the Chief Minister said that begging was a part of Indian tradition in ancient times.

"Through this, a 'sannyasi' could understand the philosophy of society by abandoning his ego, but today, it is different, begging is harmful for children's future," he said.

He added that the government is giving a platform for nurturing children who are freed from beggary, through the Smile project.

Expressing happiness over seeing 102 children rescued from beggary, CM Yogi said, "Our government is improving the future of these children by connecting them with voluntary organizations. Since 2017, the Basic Education Council has been providing dresses, bags, books, sweaters, shoes, and socks to all children so that even the most impoverished among them can learn and make a positive contribution to society. Today, 1.91 crore children in the state benefit from this facility."

He further stated that one should move forward with optimism if one wants to succeed in life. He added further that a programme can be successful only if it is implemented in a transparent manner.

"There should be no discrimination, no biases, and no unnecessary recommendations, he pointed out. If merit is the only consideration, we will be able free Lucknow from beggary," he said.

The CM emphasised that the departments should work to rehabilitate the disabled. People sleeping on the tracks should be taken to night shelters.

"The life of each person is priceless. Only a good person can become a good doctor, engineer and a good officer. Take special care that the schemes of the government reach the people", he said.

Referring to the Atal residential schools that the government is building for registered labourers and children who have lost their parents, CM Yogi said, "In this school, children are being given free education from class 1st to 12th on CBSE pattern."

He claimed that hard work, not begging, is the solution to the problems. He also mentioned examples of the BC Sakhi scheme.

"A BC Sakhi of Sultanpur district has increased her turnover so much that she is earning a commission of Rs 1.20-1.30 lakh every month," CM Yogi said.

On the occasion, Mahi, a resident of Chinhat Ramlila Maidan for ten years, narrated her experience, saying, "Earlier, when we used to beg, people scolded us and chased us away. Because of the Chief Minister and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, we got admission to the school, and today we are able to study."

