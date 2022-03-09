UP Minister confident of BJP's win in UP polls

Uttar Pradesh Minister Brijesh Pathak slammed Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for accusing the ruling BJP of trying to "steal" votes by saying that one cannot do anything about Yadav's thought process.

BJP leader Pathak also exuded confidence in Bharatiya Janata Party being voted to power again.

Speaking totoday, Pathak said, "People of Uttar Pradesh have blessed BJP in the recently held Assembly elections. One can see the change in exit poll results and the actual results tomorrow. The results will be in favour of the BJP. We will form a government with a majority."

"Whenever the Opposition feels that they are going to lose the elections, they opt to say that EVMs were tampered with. We all know this fact. They feel that if SP is not voted to power, then democracy will go away. Such is not the reality. We can't do anything about their thinking," he said.

Ahead of the counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh assembly polls on Thursday, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has alleged "tampering with electronic voting machines" saying BJP was scared as his party was winning Ayodhya. He urged Election Commission to look into the issue.

"Samajwadi Party is winning Ayodhya that is why BJP is scared. Election Commission officials tampering with EVMs," he claimed at a press conference here. Yadav also alleged that EVMs had been transported to Varanasi without information to local candidates.

Exit polls on Monday predicted BJP returning to power in Uttar Pradesh. In electorally crucial Uttar Pradesh, the exit polls predicted that the BJP is poised to comfortably return to power with its allies for an unprecedented second term with most of them stating that the party's tally would be less than that in 2017 elections when it had scored a landslide victory. The Samajwadi Party (SP), which fought the polls with RLD and some other parties, would improve its performance, the exit polls predicted.

Assembly elections were held in Uttar Pradesh from February 10 to March 7 in seven phases to elect all 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

