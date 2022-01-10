UP polls: Akhilesh Yadav knows he'll lose, finding new excuses every day, says Sidharth Nath Singh

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Minister Sidharth Nath Singh on Sunday took a dig on Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and alleged that he knows that he'll lose, and is therefore looking for new excuses every day.

Talking to ANI, Singh said, "Akhilesh Yadav knows very well that he is going to lose the Assembly elections so he is finding new excuses every day. Yesterday he accused the Election Commission, saying digital elections are unfair. Today, he wrote to the EC demanding suspension of government officers."

Uttar Pradesh will go to the assembly polls in 7 phases from February 10 to March 7. The poll panel said the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the BJP won a landslide victory winning 312 Assembly seats. The party secured a 39.67 per cent vote share in the elections for 403-member Assembly.

Samajwadi Party bagged 47 seats, BSP won 19 while Congress could manage to win only seven seats.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor