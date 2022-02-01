UP Polls: Former ED joint director Rajeshwar Singh takes VRS, sources say will contest from Sultanpur on BJP ticket

Former Enforcement Directorate joint director Rajeshwar Singh on Monday took to Twitter to share that his request for voluntary retirement (VRS) from the service of the Government of India has been approved and he will soon join politics.

Sources say that Singh is likely to contest on the ticket of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from Sultanpur assembly seat in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have made a resolve to make India a world power and a Vishwa Guru, I shall also be a participant in the mission and contribute to the conviction in this process of national building," reads the letter.

Singh who has also served in Uttar Pradesh police said that during his tenure it has been his endeavour that women, children and victims get speedy justice.

Talking about his tenure in ED, Singh mentioned in his letter that he "uncovered and investigated many scams of national ramification and public significance."

"This includes the investigation carried out under my auspices - 2G spectrum allocation scam, AgustaWestland helicopter deal, Aircel Maxis scam, Amrapali scam, Nokia Ponzi scam, Gomti riverfront scam - in which many white-collar criminals were sent to jail," reads the letter.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter to make a veiled attack without taking Singh's name.

"Taking "VRS" from the ED to join BJP, is like moving from the wholly-owned subsidiary to the parent company" tweeted Chidambaram.

( With inputs from ANI )

