UP polls: Samajwadi Party fields former ministers Swami Prasad Maurya from Fazilnagar, Abhishek Mishra from Sarojini Nagar

Samajwadi Party has fielded Swami Prasad Maurya, who was a minister the Yogi Adityanath government and resigned from BJP weeks ahead of the BJP ahead of Assembly polls, from Fazilnagar of Kushinagar district.

Former minister Abhishek Mishra will contest from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow on SP's ticket.

From the Sirathu assembly seat of Kaushambi, the SP has pitted BJP ally Anupriya Patel's sister Pallavi Patel against Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and March 3 and 7.

The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor