UP schools to be upgraded with Rs 2000 cr

Lucknow, March 13 The Uttar Pradesh government will upgrade government primary and upper primary schools in the state at an estimated cost of Rs 2,000 crore.

According to the government spokesman, a total of Rs 1,000 crore will be spent on developing every development block (a total of 880 primary and upper primary schools) of the basic education department under the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana.

The government's intention is to develop about 4,000 (4-5 in each development block) Abhyudaya composite schools in the next three years.

For this, the basic education department has prepared an action plan on which further action is being taken.

By upgrading these schools from pre-primary to classes 8, the state government is not only aiming to provide quality education to every student, but also wants to equip schools with all the facilities to develop students' skills.

Director general, school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said these schools will be upgraded as per the prescribed standards and will be given the status of Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School.

"A provision has been made to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in each composite school with a sum of around Rs 1.42 crore. In this way, in the first phase, about 704 council schools will be upgraded as Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Composite School from the budget allocated for the basic education department," he said.

These schools will be specially encouraged for inclusive and skill development of children as per the National Education Policy-2020.

