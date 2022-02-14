UP to witness wave of change, says Chhattisgarh CM

Jhansi/New Delhi, Feb 14 Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday said that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing a wave of change as people are badly affected from twin problems of inflation and unemployment.

Baghel, who was in Jhansi for a door-to-door election campaign, said development in the state was done during the Congress rule.

Questioning the BJP on rising inflation and unemployment in the country, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister said that all development works have been done during the Congress era, which have now been blocked. He said that the Congress party will definitely perform very well in the UP elections.

Baghel said that the main issue of the Congress in the election is that farmers should get price of their produce, unemployed should get job and women should get respect.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also interacted with the traders association during which he said that the Congress party has a vision, that is why per capita income has increased in Chhattisgarh. "We have put money in people's pockets, due to which there was no effect of recession in the state."

"We did not allow industries to close even during the Corona period," He said, adding that if the Congress government is formed in UP, the interests of the traders will be kept in mind.

On the first day of his stay, he also paid tribute to Rani Lakshmibai at the fort of Jhansi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor