UP urban body polls: BJP leader Aparna Yadav votes in Lucknow

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 4 : Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Aparna Yadav on Thursday cast her vote in Lucknow in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections of Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing reporters here the BJP leader said, "Voting is a festival for a democracy which gives rights to every person to cast his vote and strengthens the democracy. I urge everyone to cast their vote in the UP Municipal Corporation election 2023."

Voting began in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

The first phase of Municipal Corporation elections began at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were among the first to cast votes.

On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Thursday cast her vote and expressed her hope to receive a "good response" from the public for the party.

"Our party is fighting this election alone without the support of any other party. We are hopeful that our party will receive a good response and we will get positive results," BSP Supremo told reporters.

The polling for the second phase will take place on May 11 to elect representatives for the posts across 760 local bodies in the state. The counting of votes will take place on May 13.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor