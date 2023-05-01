Upendra Kushwaha can never be loyal to anyone: JD(U) Bihar president

Patna, May 1 JD(U) Bihar president Umesh Kushwaha on Monday slammed Upendra Kushwaha saying when he could not be loyal to Nitish Kumar, how can he be loyal to the BJP.

His statement follows Upendra Kushwaha's statement in a local Bihari phrase which meant that Nitish Kumar has spoiled the chances of success by aligning with Lalu Prasad.

During the last day of his party convention in Rajgir, Upendra Kushwaha had said: "Lalu Prasad as the chief minister claimed that a buffalo ride is as good as a helicopter (Udankhatola) ride. Now, Nitish Kumar is piggybacking on Lalu Prasad, whose political career is sagging. There seems no hope for both."

"Our leader Nitish Kumar has been given the top post in the party. He was recognised as Upendra Kumar Singh and our leader Nitish Kumar made him Upendra Kushwaha. Now, he is questioning him. He was talking about saving the heritage of the party and state and now sitting on the lap of leaders who had no contribution in the freedom struggle," Umesh Kushwaha said.

"After Snehlata Kushwaha, wife of Upendra Kushwaha, gave a statement in favour of liquor ban in Bihar and appreciated the efforts of Nitish Kumar, Upendra Kushwaha is feeling the heat over his critical approach on Bihar government," Umesh Kuahwaha said.

