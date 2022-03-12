Uphill task for AAP to fulfill whopping promises in Punjab
By IANS | Published: March 12, 2022 07:00 PM2022-03-12T19:00:03+5:302022-03-12T19:10:07+5:30
BY VISHAL GULATI Chandigarh, March 12 With Punjab's financial crisis set to worsen with the debt likely to ...
BY VISHAL GULATI
Chandigarh, March 12 With Punjab's financial crisis set to worsen with the debt likely to reach Rs 252,880 crore by this fiscal, the incoming Aam Aadmi Party
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app