US Senate Republican leader McConnell freezes during presser
By IANS | Published: July 27, 2023 09:50 AM 2023-07-27T09:50:36+5:30 2023-07-27T09:55:05+5:30
Washington, July 27 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell froze during a news conference, but told reporters later ...
Washington, July 27 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell froze during a news conference, but told reporters later that he was "fine".
In the middle of remarks at his regularly scheduled weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican stopped speaking on Wednesday, reports CNN.
After a 30-second pause, his colleagues crowded around to see if "he was OK" and asked him "how he felt".
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app