US Senate Republican leader McConnell freezes during presser

Washington, July 27 US Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell froze during a news conference, but told reporters later that he was "fine".

In the middle of remarks at his regularly scheduled weekly news conference on Capitol Hill, the 81-year-old Kentucky Republican stopped speaking on Wednesday, reports CNN.

After a 30-second pause, his colleagues crowded around to see if "he was OK" and asked him "how he felt".

