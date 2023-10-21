US sends arms & ammunition to Israel; 45th cargo plane loaded with weapons lands

Washington, Oct 21 US had hastened pouring arms and ammunition into Israel since the war-time visit of President Joe Biden to Tel Aviv with 45 cargo planes loaded with armaments dispatched to reach the strife torn country.

The latest aircraft carriers diverted from their normal positions are on standby near the waters in Israel to deter any other terrorist group joining the Hamas.

Israel received its 45th cargo plane as arms continue to enter the country. The shipment reportedly included military supplies, medical equipment, and military ambulances. Another shipment on Thursday also delivered armoured vehicles to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The Israeli Ministry of Defence confirmed that a 45th cargo plane had arrived in Israel on social media as armaments and military vehicles continue to pour into the country, the Insider said.

A post on X, showed a video and images of the cargo, that

arrived in Israel on Friday.

The shipment included "around 1,000 tonnes of armaments" -- having military supplies, medical equipment, and military ambulances -- to the (IDF) as it prepares for its ground offensive in Gaza following the Hamas militant group's attacks on October 7.

The US has been sending munitions, aircraft carriers, and fighter jets toward Israel after the Hamas attacks of October 7 that left the country vulnerable on the southern border.

The aid package contains the latest and most advanced aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford. Specific munitions are uncertain, but Israel needs weapons for their Iron Dome defence system, media reports said.

After the surprise attacks on Israel by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on the October 7 weekend, US have been swift in its response and providing aid.

The Hamas ambush left hundreds of civilians dead and hundreds of others abducted. Israel retaliated with aerial bombardmensts into Gaza.

Some 1,000 Israelis were killed as of Tuesday, with another 3,400 injured, Israel's embassy in the US said.

Gaza's health ministry reported at least 830 Palestinians had been killed, with at least 4,250 injured, the insider reported.

The US contributes $3 billion annually to its ally in the Middle East and is expected to enhance its defence capabilities by sending additional munitions and redirecting fighter jets and aircraft carriers toward the waters near Israel.

Most notably, the USS Gerald R. Ford, the newest US aircraft carrier, has been directed from its station in the Mediterranean toward Israel.

Israel's Director General of the Ministry of Defense has authorized procurement orders both international and domestically worth around $100 million, the Jewish Press reported.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he would ask for billions of dollars in wartime aid for Ukraine and Israel.

An urgent funding request of $105 billion was being put before Congress Friday. It was expected Biden would ask for $105 billion, with $14 billion earmarked for Israel. Details of the arms package have not been made public by the White House, BBC News reported. Biden had said Hamas and Russia, both wanted to "annihilate a neighbouring democracy".

