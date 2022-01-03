Uttar Pradesh polls: BJP MP Harnath Yadav urges J P Nadda to field CM Yogi from Mathura

Bharatiya Janata Party Rajya Sabha MP Harnath Singh Yadav has urged the party national president, JP Nadda to field Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath from "land of Lord Shri Krishna" Mathura assembly seat in the upcoming polls this year.

In a letter written to Nadda, Yadav said, "The UP Chief Minister himself declared that I will contest elections from wherever the party tells me. The desire of the voters in each assembly constituency in UP is that the Chief Minister should contest from their legislative assembly. But I humbly request you that the people of Braj region have a special desire that CM Yogi should contest from Mathura, the city of Lord Shri Krishna."

"It is a humble request to you to respect the sentiments of the people of the Braj region and consider declaring him a candidate from the holy city of Lord Shri Krishna," BJP MP wrote to Nadda.

Yadav further said that decision to field Yogi from Mathura will not only please the people of the Braj region but also the people of the entire state and country.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

