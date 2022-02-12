Uttarakhand Assembly Elections 2022: Rajnath Singh hits out on Congress during Uttarakhand campaign

Ahead of Uttarakhand polls BJP leader and Union Defense Minister, Rajnath Singh is campaigning for BJP, during the campaign the leader attacked on Congress and said "Congress should be questioned that why did they scrap the special status accorded to Uttarakhand by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. What was its crime? Still, people of the state showed your large heartedness & formed Congress govt in the state from time to time."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee accorded special status to Uttarakhand. But when Congress came to power in state&Centre,it stripped the state off the special status. When PM Modi came to power,he reinstated the status" he added.

Yesterday, ahead of Uttarakhand assembly elections BJP leader Rajnath Singh addressed several constituencies of the state, while addressing the rally he said "We don't do politics by lying to the public. We've done what we have said whether it is article 370 or Ram Temple. We not only do development but also keep our cultural heritage alive. There is no allegation of corruption against us."

Meanwhile, As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.