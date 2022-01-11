Uttarakhand Election 2022: AAP declares the names of eight candidates of the second list

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its second list of candidates for the Uttarakhand Assembly elections on Tuesday. There is a total of eight candidates present in the second list. The list includes names like Gajendra Chauhan who has been nominated for the Srinagar assembly seat, while Arvind Verma has been nominated for the Kotdwar assembly seat.



Narayan Suradi has been nominated for Dharchula in the assembly elections, while Prakashchand Upadhyay has been selected to represent Dwarahat. Taradutt Pandey will represent the Jageshwar in assembly elections. While the other candidates are Sagar Pandey, Bhuvan Arya, Jarnail Singh Kali, and Kulwant Singh, who will represent the assembly seats of Bhimtal, Nainital (SC), Gadarpur, and Kichha, respectively.

The Aam Aadmi Party so far revealed candidates for 42 of Uttarkhand's 70 assembly seats.

As the term of 2017 will expire on March 23, 2022. The state is going to hold assembly elections on February 14 in Uttarakhand, the elections will be in single-phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress party are the main contender's elections in the state and the counting of the polls will be held on 10 March along with the other four states.



