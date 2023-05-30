V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Cambodian king

New Delhi, May 30 Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday met visiting Cambodian king Norodom Sihamoni and discussed several aspects related to bilateral relations between both the nations.

"Discussions covered multiple areas of bilateral relations including capacity building, conservation of architectural monuments, defence cooperation including de-mining and parliamentary cooperation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

King Sihamoni is on a three-day maiden state visit to India.

He is also scheduled to meet External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.



