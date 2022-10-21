Varanasi to host 'Tamil Nadu Sangam' from Nov 17

Varanasi, Oct 21 Varanasi will host month-long 'Tamil Nadu Samagam' from November 17 in keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'.

During this month-long festival, there will be an exchange of cultural, religious, industrial, food, education, medical, agriculture and other fields between Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

The education department is the nodal agency for the month-long event.

The Banaras Hindu University has been made the nodal department by the Central government.

The district administration conducted a meeting of the officials of culture, education, tourism and other related departments to chalk out programmes of the event.

People of every section will be brought from Tamil Nadu in groups of 200-250 at an interval of two days. The groups will be divided into 12 categories like religious traditions and beliefs, cultural including music, and art.

The students and teachers will come under education and spiritual groups, while the artisans of various handloom and handicraft products will come under ODOP group.

The farmers will come under the agriculture group, and the traders will come under the industry and trade group. A group of people related to historical heritage will come to Kashi under the heritage group.

The interaction will be held between the local groups and visiting groups of the same categories. The programmes related to education will be organised in BHU, while the cultural programs will be organised in the Assi area.

The doctors' programmes will be held in the Indian Medical Association building, while artisan and weavers' programmes will be held in TFC.

Besides, in order to further strengthen the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kashi, food, folk art and culture programmes of both the places will also be organised simultaneously.

