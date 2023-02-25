Vehicle of Union minister Nishith Pramanik attacked in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 25 The vehicle of Union Minister of State for Home and BJP MP from Cooch Behar, Nisith Pramanik, was attacked and vandalised allegedly by a group of Trinamool Congress workers on Saturday.

The incident took place at Burihat under Dinhata Assembly constituency in Cooch Behar on Saturday. When Pramanik's convoy was passing through the area, the ruling party activists started agitating surrounding his convoy, flashing black flags.

The situation got tense as Trinamool and BJP supporters clashed with each other, throwing brickbats and stones, smashing the glass window of Pramanik's car in the process.

The minister, however, did not sustain any injury as his security personnel safely escorted him out of the area, which by then had turned into a virtual battlefield.

Pramanik alleged that besides stones and bricks, the ruling party workers also hurled crude bombs targeting his convoy, his security personnel and local BJP supporters.

"The incident proves that West Bengal is currently under the total control of anti-social elements. This is not possible in a democratic system. The people of the state are watching everything and they will give a fitting reply to the ruling party at the right time," he said.

Pramanik also alleged that the attack on his convoy was orchestrated by the Trinamool MLA from Dinhata and state minister Udayan Guha. The latter, however, has rubbished the allegation.

Pramanik also accused the local police present there of being biased.

"Instead of trying to control those who attacked my convoy, the police used tear gas shells against our supporters," he alleged.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor