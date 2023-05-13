"Victory of Yogi Adityanath's governance in Kanpur," says BJP Mayor candidate Pramila Pandey

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 13 : Bharitya Janta Party Mayor candidate from Kanpur Pramila Pandey on Saturday said that the victory in Kanpur municipal corporation polls is a victory of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's governance in Kanpur.

BJP Mayor candidate Pramila Pandey won the local elections while Samajwadi party candidate Vandana Bajpai is in the second position.

While addressing the media, Pramila Pandey said, "This is a victory of Chief Minister's Yogi Adityanath governance in Kanpur. This is a win for the people of Kanpur."

It has to be noted that Pramila Pandey was mayor of Kanpur from 2017-2022.

Civic body polls were held in 17 municipal corporations across the state, including the recently formed Shahjahanpur municipal corporation. While the bye-elections were held in Suar and Chhanbey assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

About 53 per cent of voters exercised their franchise, out of the total 4.32 crore who were eligible, according to Election Commission data. Seventeen mayors and 1,401 corporators will be elected once the results are out. As many as 19 corporators have been elected unopposed.

UP had voted for civic body polls in two phases on May 4 and May 11.

83,378 candidates fought for 14,522 posts in the local body elections. In the first phase, voting was held in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting is held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

