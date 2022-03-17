Vietnam removes Covid vax certificates, quarantine requirements for int'l arrivals

Hanoi, March 17 Foreign visitors entering Vietnam will no longer have to present Covid-19 vaccine certificates or go under mandatory quarantine, according to the Ministry of Health.

The regulations issued when Vietnam announced its full resumption of international tourism activities, state that visitors with negative Covid tests can enjoy quarantine-free travel from day one, reports Xinhua news agency.

Travellers entering Vietnam via air routes will have to present proof of negative Covid-19 tests prior to departure and the results must be certified by the authorities of the country where the tests are conducted.

Those entering via road, sea and rail can take the test within 24 hours upon arrival. If the results are negative, they may travel outside of their place of accommodation, with public health measures still in place.

Arrivals must make medical declaration before entering and use Vietnam's Covid-19 mobile application during their entire stay according to regulations.

If one shows symptoms of Covid-19 infection or has positive test result, they must immediately notify local health authorities to take medical measures as regulated.

Children under two years old are not required to take tests, and they can still enter Vietnam and take part in activities outside of the place of accommodation with their parents or relatives even if they have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 or contracted the virus before.

Under the latest rules, there is no longer a requirement for the vaccination or recent recovery certificates.

No mandatory quarantine is required, but in the first 10 days after entry, foreign arrivals should self-monitor their health and if any symptoms develop, ask for assistance from the nearest medical facilities, according to the regulations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor