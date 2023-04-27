Violation of agreements has eroded basis of bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh tells China

New Delhi [India], April 27 : In a strong message to China, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the visiting Chinese Defence Minister that unilateral violation of existing agreements has eroded the basis of bilateral ties between the two sides.

The Indian Defence Minister and his Chinese counterpart Gen Li Shangfu met on Thursday on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation Defence Minister level meeting.

During the bilateral meeting, the Defence Minister stated, "Violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation."

"All issues at LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments," Rajnath Singh said after meeting the Chinese Defence Minister.

The two ministers had frank discussions about the developments in the India-China border areas as well as bilateral relations.

Singh categorically conveyed that the development of relations between India and China is premised on the prevalence of peace and tranquillity at the borders.

He added that all issues at the LAC need to be resolved in accordance with existing bilateral agreements and commitments.

He reiterated that violation of existing agreements has eroded the entire basis of bilateral relations and disengagement at the border will logically be followed with de-escalation.

According to sources, India remained adamant about its position at LAC during the meeting. China pretends the situation is normal at LAC but it is not.

The Chinese Defence Minister is in Delhi to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Orgsation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting on Friday.

