Vote for those who genuinely empower you: Priyanka tells women

Rae Bareli, Dec 19 Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday asked women to vote for those who genuinely want to empower them.

She said that empowerment does not mean a gas cylinder or a toilet.

"Empowerment means self-reliance. Women should be able to decided their own priorities, make their own life and be able to fight against exploitation of all kinds," she said while addressing a 'Mahila Shakti Samvad' programme in Rae Bareli.

Priyanka said that women want to educate their daughters because they want her to lead a life that is better than what they have led.

"This is the dream of every mother and we will support every woman in this effort. There is nothing that women cannot do but they must first realize their own strength. There is exploitation everywhere-at home, at work, in society. Even the women in police force are being exploited. We want you to understand your power," she said.

The Congress leader said that she had released a women's manifesto and other political parties sensed that they could be in trouble if women awakened.

"ASHA workers have been given a raise - why did they not get the raise in five years? The Prime Minister will be addressing an all-woman programme this week. All parties are working on wooing women now. We made a small start and things have begun changing. Juts realise that if you can stand up, you can change the politics too," she said.

Earlier Priyanka interacted with a number of girls and women onstage and heard their problems.

Rae Bareli is the parliamentary constituency of Congress President Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka's visit is considered significant since the Congress has been losing ground rapidly in the constituency.

Two Congress MLAs, Aditi Singh and Rakesh Singh, have already shifted loyalties to the BJP.

The Mahila Shakti Samvad rallies are being considered as Priyanka's effort to identify suitable women candidates in different parts of the state since the Congress has announced 40 per cent reservation in tickets for women in the upcoming Assembly elections.

