Want discussion on burning issues in Parliament, Kharge to Dhankhar

New Delhi, March 12 Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who met Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday ahead of the second part of the Budget session, said that they want discussion on every burning issue.

Kharge said that he met Dhankhar ahead of the Parliament's resuming session to seek his cooperation.

"We, as Opposition parties, are keen to play a constructive role in making the government accountable and would want discussion on every burning issue facing the nation," he said.

Earlier, Dhankhar chaired a meeting of party leaders in Rajya Sabha ahead of the forthcoming second part of the Budget session at his residence.

He also met met the members of the panel of Vice Chairmen of the house.

Like-minded opposition parties will meet on Monday at Kharge's office to chalk out strategy for the remaining part of the budget session.

The Congress Parliamentary party will also be meeting on the same day to devise party strategy for both houses of the parliament.

The Budget session of Parliament will resume from Monday and the opposition is preparing to corner the Central government on various issues, including Hindenburg report on Adani, inflation and hike in petroleum product prices, and growing unemployment.

According to reports, 35 bills are pending in both the Houses.

