WB Ballygunge bypoll: TMC candidate Babul Supriyo alleges electoral malpractice by BJP

As the by-poll for West Bengal's Ballygunge assembly seat is underway, TMC candidate Babul Supriyo on Tuesday alleged electoral malpractice by BJP.

Babul Supriyo said, "BJP candidate Keya Gosh entered a couple of booths last night. Trinamool Congress has lodged an official complaint with the Election Commission. We got a reaction from them. I will be going round in all the wards, meeting our party workers who have worked very hard. But I definitely suspect CPM and BJP are going to say that Babul Supriyo is trying to influence the voters."

For the Ballygunge Assembly by-poll, the BJP has fielded Keya Ghosh while Saira Shah Halim is the CPI(M) candidate.

He also said that the EVM is not working properly in more than 20 places. "EVMs are not working in many places and we are changing it. The attitude of the Central Force is not right, I was not allowed to enter the booth of South Port School. Initially, some people were asked to deposit their mobiles outside and go inside the booth, after which there was a protest and then it was closed. All the senior party leaders are present and wherever all this is happening, we will complain to the election commission", he added.

Meanwhile, Asansol BJP Lok Sabha candidate Agnimitra Paul alleged that BJP's polling agent is not being allowed inside the polling centre at the behest of the West Bengal police."TMC people attacked us, vehicles were attacked, and our people were injured. TMC is scared that is why they are doing all this and the administration has become a mute spectator. My security guard has also been attacked."

Polling began at 7 am and will continue till 6.30 pm.

The by-polls were necessitated after former Union Minister Babul Supriyo resigned as the Lok Sabha MP of Asansol after resigning from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He later joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The Ballygunge Assembly seat by-poll was necessitated after the demise of state Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

The counting of votes will take place on Saturday, April 16.

( With inputs from ANI )

