WB: "CM Mamata Banerjee to attend meeting for sake of nation," TMC on opposition parties meet in Patna

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 22 : Trinamool Congress on Thursday said that the purpose of the mega opposition meeting to be held on Friday, in Patna is to "chalk out a strategy" to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with an eye on the general elections in 2024.

"The sole purpose of the meeting will be to chalk out a strategy to take on the ruling BJP in view of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls," Riju Dutta, TMC Spokesperson told ANI.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has convened a meeting of top Opposition leaders as part of his continued efforts to forge a grand alliance against PM Modi and the BJP-led government at the Centre with an eye on the general elections in 2024.

TMC Spokesperson said that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee would be attending the Friday meeting for the "sake of the people of the nation".

"We (TMC) have only one aim, to remove the BJP from power at the Centre. To save the Constitution. To save the Nation," he said, adding that the meeting will also "demonstrate a show of Opposition unity".

The meeting will be attended by Congress leaders, SP leader Akhilesh Yadav, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray and many more leaders in Patna.

The Friday meeting is aimed at laying the groundwork for the coming together of like-minded Opposition parties against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP government at the Centre.

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar has been spearheading efforts to bring all Opposition parties together against the BJP government at the Centre, with an eye on next year's Lok Sabha polls.

