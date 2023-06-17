WB govt planning to induct 9,000 trainee recruits into police force urgently: LoP Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 17 : West Bengal Leader of Opposition and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the state government is planning to induct 9,000 trainee recruits urgently into the force in a "hasty manner" to make up for the shortfall of police personnel needed during the coming Panchayat election.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari said that he has written a letter to the Home Secretary BP Gopalika (IAS) regarding the same.

"I have received credible information from within the Department that the WB Home Department is planning to induct 9,000 Trainee Recruits urgently into the Force by posting them hurriedly after wrapping up their Training Process within 7 days," Adhikari said in a tweet.

The Panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled for July 11.

He also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee government aims to deploy trainee recruits into the force during the Panchayat elections in the state which is scheduled to take place on July 8.

"WB Govt intends to deploy them during the Panchayat Elections, " he added.

The BJP MLA further said that this move will not only be unlawful, but it would also prove to be disastrous in future with untrained Police personnel being tasked to maintain Law and Order.

"Their training program is being curtailed & they would be posted in a hasty manner, in order to lower the shortfall of Police personnel, required during the elections. I have written a letter to the Hon'ble Home Secretary; Shri B. P. Gopalika (IAS), apprising him how this move would be in violation of the Act, Rules & Norms of the Police Training, " Adhikari said in his tweet, adding, "Not only will it be unlawful, but it would also prove to be disastrous in future with untrained Police personnel being tasked to maintain Law & Order."

The panchayat polls in West Bengal are likely to see a fierce contest between the BJP and the ruling Trinamool Congress being touted as a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

BJP has come down heavily on the ruling Trinamool Congress on several issues including recent violence in the state as the nomination process for the upcoming panchayat elections in West Bengal was marred by ongoing violence on Thursday.

Moreover, a division bench of Calcutta High Court, led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, on Thursday directed the election commission in West Bengal to request the deployment of central paramilitary forces in all districts of the state within the next 48 hours, ahead of the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

The final day of filing nominations witnessed continued clashes across various parts of the state, including an outbreak of violence at the Block Development Office in Birbhum's Ahmadpur, where crude bombs were reportedly thrown.

However, as per the officials, no casualties have been reported in the incident. As per the visuals, crude bombs have also been hurled in the area. Police detained a few people involved in the clash.

Tension and unease prevailed in several areas, particularly the Bhangar block, where clashes between supporters of the ruling TMC and Naushad Siddiqui-led Indian Secular Front (ISF) over the past few days.

The two sets of supporters were seen on the roads, wielding sticks, as the police struggled to maintain law and order.

Some police personnel, including the SDPO, sustained injuries during the clashes.

