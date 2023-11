WB Guv CV Ananda Bose to undertake West Bengal tour to meet people

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose has said that he will soon be undertaking a "parikrama" of the state to meet the people, and understand its soul.

"Paschim Bengal parikrama is something which I'd start very soon to meet people of this great state, understand its soul and imbibe the greatness & richness of this great land," said the Governor on Sunday.

"I'd like to dedicate one of my programs to memory of Swami Vivekananda," he added.

"That parikrama, treated as a tribute to Swami Vivekananda, starts today at this moment. Also, every year a 'Unity yatra' will be there, consisiting of different sections of society which will underscore essential greatness and oneness of this nation," said Governor Bose.

Bose on Sunday visited the Dakshineswar Temple in Kolkata and later went to Mother House, the headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity.

The Governor during his visit to the Dakshineswsar visited several holy places within the temple premises which are connected with Ramakrishna Paramahamsa.

"It is a moment of moments for me, being able to come to this holy place. This is the place which ignited the minds of millions of Indians towards the inner strength of this nation," he said after coming out of the temple.

He, however, refused to comment on his recent visit to Delhi and its outcome.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor