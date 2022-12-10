WB: LoP Suvendu Adhikari calls out TMC over attack on woman Anganwadi worker

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday slammed the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for an alleged attack on a woman Anganwadi worker in the North 24 Parganas district as he claimed corruption by Mamata Banerjee's party in managing the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana Gramin.

The BJP leader claimed that the complaint about the battery was later "withdrawn under pressure".

"TMC miscreants attacked Anganwadi Worker Sampa Bose Majumdar at Anganwadi Centre at Bermajur-ii Gram Panchayat; Sandeshkhali-ii Block; North 24 Paraganas District for her Survey Report on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The CDPO complains to the BDO and later withdraws due to pressure," tweeted Adhikari.

Titling PMAYG Scheme as the TMC party's hotbed of corruption, Adhikari who was once considered Trinamool's next in command after party supremo Mamata Banerjee, further said, "TMC leaders are influencing the Surveyors to enlist their names or those suggested by them in the Beneficiaries' list."

"They're getting this done by hook or crook & beating up those who don't follow their unethical orders," LoP Adhikari alleged.

"Bermajur-ii Gram Pradhan; Haji Siddique Molla ordered his henchmen to beat up and molest the Anganwadi Worker. She had to be admitted in a hospital. The Child Development Project Officer had to withdraw the complaint due to undue political pressure and the BDO endorsed the decision," Adhikari said in another tweet.

On Friday also, Adhikari condemned the physical assault on a woman officer of the West Bengal Fisheries Department at Udang 2 gram panchayat area of Amta I Block in Howrah district during an inspection of AWASPLUS scheme in the area.

Terming the incident as "shameful", Adhikari tweeted, "Shameful ! Government Official; who's also a Lady, gets beaten up by TMC goons during Inspection for the PMAY-G Scheme. Kindly note that the Official correspondence mentions "PMAY-G" as "AWAS PLUS". WB Govt is still reluctant to use the words - "Pradhan Mantri".@girirajsinghbjp".

"Smt Somdatta Dasgupta; Fishery Extension Officer of Amta I Block had to face such unacceptable and highly condemnable situation because she may not have been willing to approve the corrupt demands of TMC leaders, who might have insisted to allocate housing units to the undeserving," added Adhikari in another tweet.

Fisheries Extension Officer Somdatta Dasgupta was assaulted when she went to verify names in Awas Yojana list along with two other employees of the department in East Gazipur area of Udang 2 gram panchayat.

The team was allegedly assaulted when they went to the house of Shankari Kaule and tried to click pictures of the house.

The officer and her team were asked by her son Nirapada Kaule to delete the pictures, but when they refused, they were allegedly assaulted by him.

Later, the officer and her team identified themselves as government officials and lodged a complaint with Amta Police Station. Police arrested the accused and produced him in Uluberia Court on Friday.

"I request the Superintendent of Police; Howrah Rural District to arrest the perpetrators immediately and provide security to the Government Officials who are discharging their duties, so that the TMC thugs can't harass or assault them physically," Suvendu had tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

