"We all have to sacrifice...": Congress MLA G Parameshwara over denial of Deputy CM post in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 : Karnataka Congress MLA G Parameshwara, who was reportedly upset over the denial of the deputy chief ministerial post, on Friday said that "sacrifice" has to be made at "some point".

"That is okay. We all have to sacrifice at some point in time. It is a good thing happening," G Parameshwara said when asked about him not being given the CM or Deputy CM post.

Congress on Thursday officially announced the name of the chief ministerial and deputy chief ministerial face, thus ending days of suspense. Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar were chosen to be chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively.

Both leaders are scheduled to visit the national capital today to discuss the names of MLAs to be inducted into the government. They had returned to Bengaluru yesterday to attend the Congress Legislative Party meeting, and staking claim to form government before the Governor. The swearing-in ceremony will be held on May 20.

Amid the rapid political developments, reports emerged that MB Patil, a Lingayat leader, and G Parameshwara, a Dalit leader, were upset over the denial of deputy chief minister posts.

Speaking toover the Dalit community's demand for a Deputy CM post for G Parameshwara, Patil said, "Whoever voted - the Lingayats, the Dalits, the Vokkaligas, the STs, Muslims - all these people have to be given their due share. I am confident our party will do the same. They will give due respect to all these communities and the power will be shared with all communities."

On being asked about the Lingayat community's demand for a Deputy CM post for him, Patil said that he is confident that Congress will give due share to the community.

"...Lingayats contesting on BJP tickets have been rejected. So, naturally, when we have come towards Congress, the expectations are high. They want a due share. I am confident that our party will take care of it," he said.

"...Why not? I would have been much happier if I got 50 seats," said Patil when asked about the "tussle" arising out of Lingayat and Dalit communities' demand for Deputy CM posts for G Parameshwara and him amid the thumping victory of the party in Karnataka elections.

Karnataka Congress MLA and former State Minister, TB Jayachandra, reacting to reports of MB Patil and G Parameshwara being upset over being denied Deputy CM posts, said, "No, it is a decision of the high command to make DK Shivakumar the only Deputy Chief Minister. So, I don't think other things will rise."

A seasoned political leader with socialist leanings, Siddaramaiah is set to be Karnataka Chief Minister for a second term with the Congress leadership deciding to entrust him with the task of quick delivery on the promises to people including "five guarantees".

