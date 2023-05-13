"We don't reflect in surveys, form govt directly": Punjab CM Mann on Jalandhar by-poll victory

New Delhi [India], May 13 : The Aam Aadmi Party candidate Sushil Rinku on Saturday won the bypoll from the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency which was considered a Congress stronghold for the past 24 years.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said that "Hum kisi survey mein nahi aate, seedha sarkar mein hi aate hai ( We do not reflect in surveys but directly form the government)

AAP candidate Sushil Kumar Rinku is leading from the seat and is way ahead of his nearest rival and Congress nominee Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, according to the latest trends of the Election Commission.

While addressing a press conference CM Bhagwant Mann said, "We will put in all our efforts to meet the hopes and expectations of the people. We consider this our responsibility. "

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared it an unprecedented win for the party.

CM Kejriwal said, "This is an unprecedented win for us. For the last 50 years, Congress has been winning this seat. For every new party, the first year is tough. We have received different types of problems caused by previous governments. Aam Aadmi party's Bhagwant Mann government solved those problems and created a positive surrounding. "

"We seek votes from people on the basis of the work done by our government. Jalandhar's mood is the mood of the entire Punjab. The results are a big message. The people want the Bhagwant Mann government to keep working as they do," he added.

Thanking the people of Jalandhar, the CM said, "Last time, we won 92 seats and formed the government in the state. However, we could only win four seats out of the nine in Jalandhar. Five seats were won by Congress. But today, AAP has won seven seats."

Meanwhile, the local unit of the AAP burst crackers and distributed sweets in celebration after the latest trends.

Rinku has so far polled 3,02,279 votes, while Chaudhary has secured 2,43,588 votes.

Shirom Akali Dal nominee Inder Sukhwinder Sukhi was at the third spot, while BJP's candidate Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal was at the fourth spot, the trends of 4:05 pm showed.

Atwal so far polled 1,34,800 votes and Sukhi 1,58,445 votes.

The bypoll, voting for which was held on May 10, was necessitated following the death of Karamjit Kaur's husband and Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary on January 14 this year following a cardiac arrest while taking part in the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Nineteen candidates contested the bypoll, which recorded a voter turnout of 54.70 per cent. The turnout was well below the 63.04 per cent recorded in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

