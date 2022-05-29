Welfare schemes brought us back to power: Yogi

Lucknow, May 29 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the proper and honest implementation of the central and state government's schemes brought changes in the lives of the people of the state and it was this that enabled the return of the BJP in power.

Addressing the BJP executive meet, Yogi Adityanath said, "Before 2014 in Uttar Pradesh, the streets of villages were not walkable. There used to be piles of garbage. After 'Swachh Bharat', today villages are now clean. Now you can walk in villages, there is no problem. On one hand, it changed the image of the village and on the other hand, it protected women's dignity. It also saved children from encephalitis."

He said, "The Swachh Bharat Abhiyan gave the child the right to life. And all of this became possible because of the Prime Minister's vision. There used to be 1,500 to 2,000 deaths due to encephalitis in the past and now we have reduced deaths by 95 per cent in our five years after the honest implementation of Swachh Bharat in Uttar Pradesh."

The chief minister also elaborated on the PM Awas Yojana and informed that over 43 lakh people have been allocated houses under the Central government scheme.

"The mandate of 2022, clearly states that if you work honestly for the villages, farmers, poor, women, youths, and every section of the societies, then people will leave aside caste and religion and will stand with you. During the Covid pandemic, looking at the programmes run by the BJP government in the state, half of the population rejected all the wrong myths and put their faith in the state government, and supported all the BJP candidates in the elections," he added.

Yogi Adityanath said that for the first time, the BJP has a majority in the state Legislative Assembly and the Council. He also announced that the new government is committed to fulfilling the resolutions that they had promised before the polls and for that budgetary allocations have been made.

The chief minister thanked all party leaders and workers and said that they should continue working for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections which were round the corner.

