West Bengal BJP demands deployment of central forces in panchayat polls

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 11 : West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar met with Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday in Raj Bhavan over the upcoming panchayat elections in the state.

After meeting the Governor, Majumdar handed over a letter raising his concern over the law and order situation across West Bengal and the conduct of the panchayat election amidst such a situation.

"Almost every day someone or the other is being Killed in West Bengal. After the declaration of results after May 2, 2021, untold violence was unleashed on hapless citizens by the ruling Trinamool Congress. There have been several other incidents where violence has been unleashed in Bengal for political reasons," West Bengal BJP President wrote in his letter.

Citing the Kaliaganj incident, Majumdar said there has been a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal.

"Recently, a child was raped and murdered in Kaliaganj, Uttar Dinajpur and another person was killed in police firing in Kaliagary itself. There has been a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal," wrote West Bengal BJP chief.

Majumdar requested the deployment of central paramilitary forces during the forthcoming panchayat elections, alleging a deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

"The State Police is infective and has acted as mute spectators to all acts of violence. In such circumstances, we have no faith in West Bengal Police, and do believe that they may not act in a free and fair 'manner, and their deployment during the ensuing Panchayat elections shall be inimical to a free and fair election process. We humbly beseech that Central Paramilitary forces are deployed during the forthcoming Panchayat elections, which shall also boost the confidence of the Electorate," Majumdar wrote.

He further added that due to violence, fair and transparent elections could not be conducted in the 2018 panchayat polls and in some constituencies, some opposition leaders could not even fill their nominations.

The West Bengal panchayat election will be held in a single phase on July 8. The last date of filing nominations is June 15. Votes will be counted on July 11.

