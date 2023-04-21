West Bengal: Court extends CBI custody of TMC MLA Jiban Krishna Saha in teachers' recruitment scam

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 21 : The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Kolkata on Friday extended the CBI custody of Trinamool Congress MLA Jiban Krishna Saha till April 25 in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case.

The CBI on Friday produced Saha before the special CBI court in Kolkata's Alipore.

The TMC MLA was produced for the second time before the court after his four-day CBI remand ended on Friday. He was last procured on April 17 when CBI got his remand for four days.

CBI arrested Saha in the West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam case on Monday.

Saha is an MLA from the Burwan Constituency of West Bengal.

He was arrested from his residence in Burwan in Murshidabad district.

On Sunday evening during the course of the CBI raid, a mobile phone of the TMC MLA was fished out from a pond next to Saha's house. the agency retrieved the phone after pumping out all water from the pond.

On April 14, CBI conducted searches at six locations including at the premises of Saha in an ongoing investigation of the alleged West Bengal teachers' recruitment scam.

The CBI teams conducted searches at the premises of Saha in Birbhum, Murshidabad and Kolkata.

The case was registered on the orders of the High Court of Calcutta.

It was alleged that the accused acted as a conduit in collecting money from the candidates by promising them jobs in the education department as teachers in the recruitment process of the first West Bengal State Level Selection Test (SLST) 2016 for classes 9 and 10.

During searches, several incriminating materials including primary and upper teachers' recruitment and documents containing the list of the candidates and amounts mentioned against them were recovered.

He was arrested after detailed questioning by CBI officials.

Saha is now the third TMC MLA after Partha Chatterjee and Mk Bhattacharya to be arrested by CBI in its probe into the matter.

