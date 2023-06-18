West Bengal Governor "behaving like the BJP cadre": TMC's Kumar Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 18 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary Kunal Ghosh came down heavily on West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, saying that "he is behaving like the BJP cadre."

Commenting on the recent visits by the Governor to various places where violence broke out in the wake of the Panchayat polls, Kunal Ghosh said on Saturday, "We respect his position. But he is behaving like the BJP cadre. In this heat, he is roaming around wearing a black high-neck coat and getting himself clicked in pictures."

Continuing with his attack against the Governor, Ghosh said, "He (Governor) is trying to give Oxygen to the Opposition. He is establishing what the BJP, CPM, TMC, ISF are accusing us of. Three of our supporters got killed in the violence. He did not visit them. How is this balanced then?"

Rubbishing claims about large-scale pre-poll violence in Bengal, the TMC General Secretary said that some 'disturbance' took place in only three or four booths in the state.

"There are more than 61,000 booths in West Bengal. Some disturbance was reported in only three to four booths in the state, that too instigated by the Opposition," he said.

Attacking the opposition, Ghosh said, "We want the elections to be held peacefully on issues based on development. But they want to create scenes. They want to go to court, to the central government and make political statements."

On the violence, Ghosh said that in Malda, the family themselves revealed which party was responsible for the attack. He alleged that in Coochbehar, BJP's Nisith Pramanik attacked the TMC workers.

"In Malda, the family themselves said which party was responsible. In Coochbehar, Nisith Pramanik attacked the TMC workers. This is because Nisith's voter base is being eroded and he will lose. He is mad. He needs mental treatment. He had said once the Subhash Chandra Bose's birthplace is in Sonarpur," Ghosh said.

Governor CV Ananda Bose said that "deeply distressed" with the clashes which took place on the last day of filing nominations for the panchayat elections. This was after he paid a visit to violence-hit Canning in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

