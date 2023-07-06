West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's "intellect" needed more in Manipur: Abhishek Banerjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 6 : Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday hit out at Governor CV Ananda Bose for interfering in the governance issues in the state and made a sarcasm, saying that man of such "intellect", "wisdom" and "sheer understanding of democratic values" is needed more in Manipur and not in West Bengal.

"A man of such intellect, a man of such wisdom, a man of such sheer understanding of democratic values and Constitution is needed more at this time in the double-engine government of Manipur and not in Bengal," the General Secretary of All India Trinamool Congress said.

In a sarcasm aimed a the West Bengal Governor, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said, "I think the governor as a person is extremely competent, wise, intelligent."

Abhishek Banerjee further mentioned that advising the Governor on his actions would be "blasphemous" and he would not do that.

"I should not be commenting on what he should say and what he should not say, what he should do and what he should not do. If I have to advise him on what to do and what to say it would be like an act of blasphemy. I would not do that," Banerjee said.

Instead, he had a better suggestion for the BJP-ruled central government. He said that it would be better if he is sent off "immediately" to states like Manipur and Madhya Pradesh.

"I would rather request the Central government that it is the need of the hour that we should take cognizance of the 'intellect' that the Governor of West Bengal has and immediately send him to Manipur and states like Madhya Pradesh," he advised.

Manipur has been on the boil for the last two months and has been the Bharatiya Janata Party's latest sore point. The central as well as the state government, both ruled by the BJP has been facing criticism for failing to contain the ethnic violence in the north-eastern state.

Earlier in the day, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose constituted a committee primarily to look into the matter of maintaining peace and social integration in West Bengal, said an official statement.

The Raj Bhavan issued a statement saying, "West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose forms a Peace and Social integration committee headed by former Chief Justice Calcutta High Court Subhro Kamal Mukherjee who has consented to be the interim Vice Chancellor of the Rabindra Bharati University (RBU)."

West Bengal has witnessed several instances of violence during the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls and thereafter.

The panchayat elections will be held in a single phase on July 8, with the counting of votes scheduled on July 11. The polls are likely to see a fierce tussle for control of local administrations between the ruling TMC and the BJP and will be a litmus test for both parties ahead of next year's Lok Sabha elections.

