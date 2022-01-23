West Bengal: Scuffle breaks out between TMC, BJP supporters during Netaji's 125th birth anniversary celebrations in Bhatpara

A scuffle broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters during an event organized to mark the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in Bhatpara, West Bengal on Sunday.

BJP vice president of West Bengal unit, Arjun Singh who was present on the spot told ANI, "At 10:30 am today, our MLA Pawan Singh had gone to offer tribute to Netaji, wherein TMC's goons attacked him, fired at him, hurled bricks...They also attacked me when I reached. Everything was happening in front of the police...my car was broken."

Meanwhile, the police have reached the spot and is looking into the matter.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhas Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

( With inputs from ANI )

