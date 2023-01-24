"What harm will you do to Sangh": CM Chouhan hits back over Congress leader's remarks

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has hit back at Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria over his remarks about the opposition party in the state preparing a list of officers going to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 'Shakhas' and said he cannot understand "frustration of Congressmen".

"Kantilalji, many people have come and gone...How long have people been saying this?... RSS is an organisation of patriots. RSS began a process of personality building that lakhs of volunteers are ready to live and die for the country. What harm will you (Congress) do to the Sangh?" Chohan said.

"They (Congress) are threatening to terminate the government employees and officers. The public will also terminate such people. Those whom they are threatening are also human beings too. They should also be respected," he added.

Bhuria had said Congress is preparing a list of officers allegedly working as BJP workers and going to Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) 'Shakhas'.

"People are also agitated by government officials who are unwilling to act without the consultation of BJP leaders. They are not doing the work of poor people. They say your work will be done if a BJP leader makes a phone call regarding work. This type of mentality that is being created by the officers is not right," he said.

Bhuria had said on Sunday that a list of such officers and employees is being prepared at the district level and state level, which will be given to the state Congress president Kamal Nath.

Madhya Pradesh will face assembly elections later this year.

( With inputs from ANI )

