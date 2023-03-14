Wheat production estimated at 112.18 million tonnes in 2022-23

New Delhi, March 14 Wheat production in agriculture year 2022-23, as per the Second Advance Estimates, is estimated at 112.18 million tones which is higher by 4.44 million tonnes than the production achieved during 2021-22, the Parliament was told on Tuesday.

Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar also told the Lok Sabha in a written reply that at present, there is no proposal for lifting restriction on export of wheat.

"During the current fiscal year (upto January, 2023),Rs 11,728.36 crore worth of wheat has been exported," he said.

Tomar also said that in order to address the rising price of wheat and atta and to moderate the same, the Food Corporation of India sells excess stocks of wheat from the Central Pool at pre-determined prices in the open market from time to time under Open Market Sale Scheme-Domestic (OMSS(D)). So far 50 LMT of wheat from FCI stock has been decided to be offloaded under OMSS(D) up to March 31. Further, the government reviewed OMSS(D) policy for the year 2023 and reduced the reserve price of wheat through orders dated February 10 and 17.

