"When elections are announced in J-K, BJP will inaugurate Ram Temple...": Farooq Abdullah

Udhampur (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], March 23 : National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday accusing it of going to any extent to gain power and claimed that the party will inaugurate the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the construction of which is underway, when the elections are announced in Jammu and Kashmir

"The day is not far from upcoming elections and BJP will spend huge amount of funds to win the elections. I think when elections are announced in J&K they (BJP) will inaugurate Ram Temple to divert the attention of common masses. Ram is for everyone and we also believe in Ram but they wanted to sell Ram as they don't Love Ram," he said while addressing a rally of Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party in Udhampur district on the occasion of JKNPP's Foundation Day.

Taking about the Dev Deepavali celebrations in Varanasi , Abdullah pointed out some images surfaced on social media showing local people collecting remaining oil from earthen lamps lighted as part of the celebration. "Poor women collect oil from Diya this shows BJP rule." He added that they (BJP) always wanted to create an "atmosphere of casteism youth get lathi charge when they ask for a job."

He also urged party workers to keep an eye on activities of all parties and check Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) first as it may mpulate your votes to BJP.

"we have seen that when this machine first come in J&K I was the Chief Minister at that time and a EVM got mpulated in a village of Doda District.

He cautioned the people to exercise their right to vote "very carefully" at the next elections when "money will be flown like water and the chants of mandir will be doing rounds again".

He added that this right was given to voters by Shaheed Bhagat singh and other freedom fighters.

As it is Shaheed Diwas - the martyrdom day of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru Abdullah also mentioned Bhagat Singh and credited him for bringing Independence to us.

