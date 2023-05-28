White House, Republicans reach debt ceiling deal in principle

By IANS | Published: May 28, 2023 07:18 AM 2023-05-28T07:18:02+5:30 2023-05-28T07:45:07+5:30

Washington, May 28 US White House and House Republicans have reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the ...

White House, Republicans reach debt ceiling deal in principle | White House, Republicans reach debt ceiling deal in principle

White House, Republicans reach debt ceiling deal in principle

Next

Washington, May 28 US White House and House Republicans have reached an "agreement in principle" to raise the debt ceiling to avert a possible default amid deep partisan divide and global concerns.

Key negotiators struck an agreement in principle Saturday night to extend the debt ceiling and avert a catastrophic default, just days before the Treasury Department says the US could run out of money, Speaker Kevin McCarthy was quoted as saying by NBC News.

"We've come to an agreement in principle that is worthy of the American people," McCarthy said in tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Us white house Us white house Kevin Mccarthy house House Of Representatives Odyssey House House Speaker House Of Commons Upper House Parliament House Lower House Of The Parliament House Andrea Leadsom The State Guest House Akasaka Palace